IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LYB opened at $76.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

