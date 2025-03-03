IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4,627.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $8,413,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,155.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 331,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

