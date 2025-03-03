IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 192.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $116.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.05.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

