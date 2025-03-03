IFP Advisors Inc Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $175.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $204.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.68 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

