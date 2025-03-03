IFP Advisors Inc Has $226,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

