IFP Advisors Inc Has $266,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $322.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.65. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $234.49 and a 1 year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

