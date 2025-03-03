IFP Advisors Inc Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.35 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

