IFP Advisors Inc Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,054 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $95.49 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

