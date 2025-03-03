IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.33 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

