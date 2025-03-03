IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. abrdn plc grew its position in Snap-on by 5.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

