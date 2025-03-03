IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.6 %

RY stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.