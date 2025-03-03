IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,119 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,128.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

