IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 54 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN opened at $698.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $866.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

