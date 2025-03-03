IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Read More

