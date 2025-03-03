IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 74 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 2.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $234.78 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.12 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.22. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.