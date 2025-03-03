IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 946 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.