IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 78.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 111.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $600.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.39. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

