IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $111.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

