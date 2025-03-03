IFP Advisors Inc Sells 302 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CGI were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CGI alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80.

CGI Announces Dividend

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.