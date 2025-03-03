IFP Advisors Inc Sells 350 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

IVT stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

