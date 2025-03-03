IFP Advisors Inc Sells 401 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $53.33 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.