IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,352 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

