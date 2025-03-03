IFP Advisors Inc Sells 890 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -367.87 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $3,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,508,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,925,280.08. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,224,837.92. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,175 shares of company stock valued at $92,697,698. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

