IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NLR opened at $79.31 on Monday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

