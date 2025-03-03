IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $176.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $136.84 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

