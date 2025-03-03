IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualys by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.46 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,226.04. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,258 shares of company stock worth $3,955,359. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

