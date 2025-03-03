InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 100,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InMode were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 57.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 26.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 6.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of INMD opened at $18.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

