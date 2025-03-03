Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:IJUN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of IJUN opened at $25.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting June 1.

