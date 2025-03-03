Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

