Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Price

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQH opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equitable by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equitable by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,126,000 after buying an additional 1,367,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after buying an additional 1,261,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Equitable by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 1,236,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.