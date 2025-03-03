Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Up 21.3% – Should You Buy?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 277,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Kidoz Stock Performance

Kidoz Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -1.69.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

