Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 21.3% – Here’s Why

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 277,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average session volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -1.69.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

