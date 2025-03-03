Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $14.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 2,556.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,605,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,063,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,902 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.