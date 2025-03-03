Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 58 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $264.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

