Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Materion were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 314.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

