Needham & Company LLC Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $400.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.09.

Duolingo Stock Down 17.0 %

DUOL stock opened at $312.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

