Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 34,283.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $122.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 31.47, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.83 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

