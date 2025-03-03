New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

