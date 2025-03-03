New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,300 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,964,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 298,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,483,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,702.40. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,628,851 shares of company stock valued at $44,084,637. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.