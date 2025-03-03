New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $332.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $275.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

