New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

