New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,680.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 1,444,471 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Archrock by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after purchasing an additional 707,379 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.