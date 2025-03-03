New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Spire by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.90 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

