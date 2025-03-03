New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 552 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $159.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

