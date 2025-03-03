New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lineage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

