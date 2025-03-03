New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,165 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 1,894.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TFI International by 295.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TFII opened at $90.65 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Veritas downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.