New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Polaris by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.