NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 219,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 82,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.