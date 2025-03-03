NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 11.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.