NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

